Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025 Exercise at NAS Patuxent River

PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 12, 2025) - Personnel from NAS Patuxent River's Security Division describe operations during the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025 exercise. The two-week antiterrorism/force protection (AT/FP) exercise saw the Reservists augment the active component by manning entry control points around the installation, freeing their active duty counterparts to perform critical AT/FP training in U.S. Fleet Forces Command-directed exercises.
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 11:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952885
|VIRIN:
|250212-N-JP566-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819829
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
