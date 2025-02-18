Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025 Exercise at NAS Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Patrick Gordon 

    Naval Air Station Patuxent River

    PATUXENT RIVER, Maryland (Feb. 12, 2025) - Personnel from NAS Patuxent River's Security Division describe operations during the Citadel Shield/Solid Curtain 2025 exercise. The two-week antiterrorism/force protection (AT/FP) exercise saw the Reservists augment the active component by manning entry control points around the installation, freeing their active duty counterparts to perform critical AT/FP training in U.S. Fleet Forces Command-directed exercises.

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 11:32
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Security
    NAS
    Exercise
    Pax
    Patuxent
    CS/SC

