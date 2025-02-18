Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CCAD CMD 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Jerry Duenes 

    Corpus Christi Army Depot

    The Corpus Christi Army Depot plays a critical role in the Army Organic Industrial Base by sustaining readiness through transformation and innovation. It showcases CCAD’s commitment to evolving alongside the OIB to meet the demands of a complex world, emphasizing its impact on aviation maintenance, modernization, and mission success. The video conveys how skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology drive agility and preparedness for the future.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 09:19
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952877
    VIRIN: 250211-A-EP477-9205
    Filename: DOD_110819747
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CCAD CMD 2025, by Jerry Duenes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Corpus Christi
    Army Aviation
    Corpus Christi Army Depot
    Army Aviation and Missile Command
    Organic Industrial Base Modernization
    Corpus Christi Army Depot: CCAD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download