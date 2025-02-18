CCAD CMD 2025

The Corpus Christi Army Depot plays a critical role in the Army Organic Industrial Base by sustaining readiness through transformation and innovation. It showcases CCAD’s commitment to evolving alongside the OIB to meet the demands of a complex world, emphasizing its impact on aviation maintenance, modernization, and mission success. The video conveys how skilled professionals and cutting-edge technology drive agility and preparedness for the future.
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 09:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952877
|VIRIN:
|250211-A-EP477-9205
|Filename:
|DOD_110819747
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
