USS Iwo Jima's Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Hamel, and the ship's Air Operations Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Hicks, deliver a joint message to recognize the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and to honor the selfless service of those who fought in the battle. The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is the second amphibious assault ship to bear the battle's namesake. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Andra Marton-Salgado)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 10:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952875
|VIRIN:
|250213-M-FR914-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819703
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Iwo Jima 80th Anniversary Joint Message (60 Seconds), by PFC Andra Marton-Salgado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.