    02.13.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    USS Iwo Jima's Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Hamel, and the ship's Air Operations Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Hicks, deliver a joint message to recognize the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and to honor the selfless service of those who fought in the battle. The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is the second amphibious assault ship to bear the battle's namesake. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 10:05
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwo Jima 80th Anniversary Joint Message (3 Minutes), by LCpl Matthew McDonnell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Battle of Iwo Jima, USS Iwo Jima, LHD 7, Green Blue Team, USMC, USN

