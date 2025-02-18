Iwo Jima 80th Anniversary Joint Message (3 Minutes)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952874" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USS Iwo Jima's Commanding Officer, U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Hamel, and the ship's Air Operations Officer, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sean Hicks, deliver a joint message to recognize the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and to honor the selfless service of those who fought in the battle. The Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is the second amphibious assault ship to bear the battle's namesake. Iwo Jima is the flagship of the Iwo Jima Amphibious Ready Group, a force uniquely positioned to deter aggression; project power through presence abroad; and execute contingency missions with its integrated Marine Corps team in support of U.S. strategic interests. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Matthew McDonnell)