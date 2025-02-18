Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETAF-AF CoR Ceremony b-roll

    ITALY

    02.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a Change of Responsibility ceremony on February 6, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, IT. Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell relinquished command to Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness after 27 months leading the Noncommissioned Officers of SETAF-AF who prepare Army forces, execute crisis response, enable strategic competition, and strengthen partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 08:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952872
    VIRIN: 250206-A-FG870-3625
    Filename: DOD_110819677
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: IT

    This work, SETAF-AF CoR Ceremony b-roll, by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Europe Italy Africa

