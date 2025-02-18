SETAF-AF Change of Responsibility Ceremony

U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a Change of Responsibility ceremony on February 6, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, IT. Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell relinquished command to Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness after 27 months leading the Noncommissioned Officers of SETAF-AF who prepare Army forces, execute crisis response, enable strategic competition, and strengthen partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)
