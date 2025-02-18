SETAF-AF Change of Responsibility Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa hosted a Change of Responsibility ceremony on February 6, 2025 on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, IT. Command Sgt. Maj. Reese W. Teakell relinquished command to Command Sgt. Maj. Chad B. Harness after 27 months leading the Noncommissioned Officers of SETAF-AF who prepare Army forces, execute crisis response, enable strategic competition, and strengthen partners to achieve U.S. Army Europe and Africa and U.S. Africa Command campaign objectives. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White.)