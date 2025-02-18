Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DHA Health Surveillance Explorer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Christopher Orose 

    Defense Health Agency Immunization Healthcare Branch

    An introduction to the DHA’s Health Surveillance Explorer, an innovative application that makes it more efficient and effective to assemble, integrate, and display health surveillance data. This web-based mapping application is developed by the Integrated Biosurveillance (IB) Branch of the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Division.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 08:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952867
    VIRIN: 250219-D-UG792-2545
    Filename: DOD_110819670
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DHA Health Surveillance Explorer, by Christopher Orose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    global
    health surveillance
    GIS mapping
    health explorer
    near real-time

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download