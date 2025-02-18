Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise uniting U.S. Marine Corps Forces with the United Arab Emirates’ elite Presidential Guard. Featuring the 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, this training enhances interoperability and combat readiness. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Intrepid Maven 25.2 strengthens military partnerships, reinforces regional stability, and improves both individual and combined unit readiness through collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MARCENT COMMSTRAT)
