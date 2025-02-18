Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Intrepid Maven 25.2

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shawn Coover, Ruben Cordero, Lance Cpl. Isabella Hutmacher and Capt. Joe Wright

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces Central Command

    Intrepid Maven 25.2 is a bilateral exercise uniting U.S. Marine Corps Forces with the United Arab Emirates’ elite Presidential Guard. Featuring the 3rd Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, this training enhances interoperability and combat readiness. Conducted in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, Intrepid Maven 25.2 strengthens military partnerships, reinforces regional stability, and improves both individual and combined unit readiness through collaboration and shared training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by MARCENT COMMSTRAT)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 07:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952865
    VIRIN: 250219-M-FA445-6394
    Filename: DOD_110819660
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: AE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Intrepid Maven 25.2, by SSgt Shawn Coover, Ruben Cordero, LCpl Isabella Hutmacher and CPT Joe Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    OPTIONS

