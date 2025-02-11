Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walking With Wyverns: Transient Alert

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    07.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jenna Bond 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Tyler Collins, 31st Maintenance Squadron transient alert craftsman, led Brig. Gen. Clark, 31st Fighter Wing commander and Chief Master Sgt. Cesar Flores, 31st FW command chief, through a wheel and tire demonstration to help them better understand how transient alert contributes to the 31st FW mission at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Feb. 7, 2025.

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 06:59
    VIRIN: 250207-F-MO337-1001
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    TA
    Transient Alert
    Wing leadership
    Walking with Wyverns

