    B-Roll: Kenya Defense Forces conduct Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care evaluation drill at JA25

    NAIROBI, KENYA

    02.14.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro 

    U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa

    Two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Soldiers conduct a simulated Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care evaluation drill as part of exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 14, 2025. During the scenario-based assessment, the soldiers respond under notional enemy fire to provide life-saving care to a downed military working dog training dummy. They assess the K9’s condition, control bleeding, and move to safety while applying further stabilizing measures. The exercise reinforces KDF handlers’ ability to provide emergency medical care in combat environments while under stress.

    JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) LONG SHOT: Two KDF soldiers run to K9 dummy
    (05:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers bandage K9 dummy
    (12:21) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF soldier moves K9 dummy
    (17:14) LONG SHOT: KDF soldier runs with K9 dummy
    (22:27) LONG TO MEDIUM SHOT: KDF soldiers sets K9 dummy down
    (30:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers position K9 dummy
    (37:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDFsoldiers check K9 dummy airway
    (41:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDFsoldiers check K9 dummy airway
    (46:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers apply muzzle to K9 dummy
    (52:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers prepare to apply IV
    (57:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers apply IV
    (01:10:24) MEDIUM TO CLOSE SHOT: Two KDF soldiers apply IV

    Date Taken: 02.14.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 05:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952857
    VIRIN: 250214-A-ZL172-2001
    Filename: DOD_110819514
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: NAIROBI, KE

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    64th Medical Detachment Veterinarian Support Services
    Kenya Defence Force
    JustifiedAccord
    Republic of Kenya (Kenya)

