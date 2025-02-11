B-Roll: Kenya Defense Forces conduct Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care evaluation drill at JA25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Soldiers conduct a simulated Canine Tactical Combat Casualty Care evaluation drill as part of exercise Justified Accord 2025 (JA25) at the Humanitarian Peace Support School (HPSS) in Nairobi, Kenya, Feb. 14, 2025. During the scenario-based assessment, the soldiers respond under notional enemy fire to provide life-saving care to a downed military working dog training dummy. They assess the K9’s condition, control bleeding, and move to safety while applying further stabilizing measures. The exercise reinforces KDF handlers’ ability to provide emergency medical care in combat environments while under stress.



JA25 is the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and empower allies and partners in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, JA25 integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and enhance the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Solomon Navarro)



Shot List:

(00:00) LONG SHOT: Two KDF soldiers run to K9 dummy

(05:21) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers bandage K9 dummy

(12:21) MEDIUM SHOT: KDF soldier moves K9 dummy

(17:14) LONG SHOT: KDF soldier runs with K9 dummy

(22:27) LONG TO MEDIUM SHOT: KDF soldiers sets K9 dummy down

(30:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers position K9 dummy

(37:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDFsoldiers check K9 dummy airway

(41:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDFsoldiers check K9 dummy airway

(46:17) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers apply muzzle to K9 dummy

(52:24) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers prepare to apply IV

(57:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Two KDF soldiers apply IV

(01:10:24) MEDIUM TO CLOSE SHOT: Two KDF soldiers apply IV