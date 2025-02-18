Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress long-range strategic bombers, two F-15E Strike Eagles and two Iraqi Air Force F-16IQ Vipers fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 17, 2025.
Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the U.S. military's ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world and integrate it with Coalition and partner forces to enhance CENTCOM's ability to promote security and stability in the region.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 09:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952853
|VIRIN:
|250217-F-FF346-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819474
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force B-52s, F-15 team up with Iraqi Air Force F-16s in the CENTCOM AOR, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.