    U.S. Air Force B-52s, F-15 team up with Iraqi Air Force F-16s in the CENTCOM AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress long-range strategic bombers, two F-15E Strike Eagles and two Iraqi Air Force F-16IQ Vipers fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 17, 2025.
    Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the U.S. military's ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world and integrate it with Coalition and partner forces to enhance CENTCOM's ability to promote security and stability in the region.
    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 09:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952853
    VIRIN: 250217-F-FF346-7001
    Filename: DOD_110819474
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

