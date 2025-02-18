U.S. Air Force B-52s, F-15 team up with Iraqi Air Force F-16s in the CENTCOM AOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952853" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Two U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress long-range strategic bombers, two F-15E Strike Eagles and two Iraqi Air Force F-16IQ Vipers fly in formation over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 17, 2025.

Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate the U.S. military's ability to rapidly deploy combat power anywhere in the world and integrate it with Coalition and partner forces to enhance CENTCOM's ability to promote security and stability in the region.

(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)