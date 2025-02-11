Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    378th ESFS Defenders Train with M240B Machine Gun

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire an M240B machine gun during a weapons familiarization event in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 15, 2025. The training allowed Airmen outside security forces to gain hands-on experience with crew-served weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 05:31
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

