U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron fire an M240B machine gun during a weapons familiarization event in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Feb. 15, 2025. The training allowed Airmen outside security forces to gain hands-on experience with crew-served weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Shaei Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.19.2025 05:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952849
|VIRIN:
|250215-F-DG904-5264
|Filename:
|DOD_110819453
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 378th ESFS Defenders Train with M240B Machine Gun, by SSgt Shaei Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.