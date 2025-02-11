Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Walking With Wyverns: Dental Technicians

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    02.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    For the latest Walking with Wyverns, A1C America Ashley Arana Ramirez led Brig Gen Clark and CMSgt McVey through a dental surgery demonstration to help them understand the 31st Dental Squadron’s contributions to the 31 FW mission.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.19.2025 03:07
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 952842
    VIRIN: 250218-F-SQ839-2584
    Filename: DOD_110819388
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    dental technician
    surgery
    iv
    dental squadron
    ds

