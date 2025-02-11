Thomas Gadbois, the United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific director of operations, and Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, is interviewed by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Feb. 4, 2025. Gadbois and Loflin spoke about the USO's transition program, originally an offer for service members, has since evolved to include PCS assistance available to spouses as well as many times as a PCS occurs. Those operating in the Indo-Pacific region may visit www.pacific.uso.org for more information. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 23:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952830
|VIRIN:
|250219-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110819130
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USO offers service members, spouses PCS, transition programs, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.