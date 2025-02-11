Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO offers service members, spouses PCS, transition programs

    CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    Thomas Gadbois, the United Service Organizations Indo-Pacific director of operations, and Kristen Loflin, the USO Indo-Pacific regional marketing and communications specialist, is interviewed by Tech. Sgt. Shanice Ship, an American Forces Network radio host, on Camp Butler, Okinawa, Feb. 4, 2025. Gadbois and Loflin spoke about the USO's transition program, originally an offer for service members, has since evolved to include PCS assistance available to spouses as well as many times as a PCS occurs. Those operating in the Indo-Pacific region may visit www.pacific.uso.org for more information. (U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    Date Taken: 02.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 23:47
    Location: CAMP BUTLER, OKINAWA, JP

    AFN
    USO
    American Forces Network
    United Service Organizations
    Defense Media Activity
    American Forces Network Pacific

