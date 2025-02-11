Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    8th MXS Joint Daytona 500 Shoutout

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    02.06.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Brosam 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 8th Maintenance Squadron, Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, give a shoutout to friends and family for the Daytona 500, Feb. 6, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 21:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 952820
    VIRIN: 250206-F-DB969-6761
    Filename: DOD_110819037
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 8th MXS Joint Daytona 500 Shoutout, by SSgt Daniel Brosam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Greetings
    Wolf Pack

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download