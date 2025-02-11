Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BE 25-1, 7th EAS B-Roll

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Benjamin Riddle 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    B-Roll package created in support of Bamboo Eagle 25-1, in Sacramento, California, Feb. 5 through Feb. 14, 2025. This B-Roll package highlights the participation of the 7th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, 62d Airlift Wing, and 627 Air Base Group throughout Bamboo Eagle.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952813
    VIRIN: 250218-F-VE343-1001
    Filename: DOD_110818980
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BE 25-1, 7th EAS B-Roll, by A1C Benjamin Riddle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7EAS
    BE25-01

