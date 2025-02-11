Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JTF-Bravo Mission Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    01.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Biese 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Since 1983 Joint Task Force-Bravo has been the partner of choice within the Central America region. Comprised of more than 500 U.S. military personnel and more than 500 U.S and Honduran civilians, JTF-Bravo works together to counter regional threats, provide humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, and promote regional cooperation and security.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2022
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 19:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952809
    VIRIN: 250212-F-XK411-2001
    Filename: DOD_110818957
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-Bravo Mission Video, by SSgt Tristan Biese, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download