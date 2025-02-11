Wrap up video for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. Bamboo Eagle is a combined exercise featuring the U.S. Air Force alongside the joint force and allied forces from the Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and, for the first time, Royal Canadian Air Force designed to enhance cooperation, agility and combat readiness in order to improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 19:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952806
|VIRIN:
|250218-F-ZZ222-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110818952
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bamboo Eagle 25-1 Wrap Up Video, by SrA Makenna Patterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
