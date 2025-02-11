Bamboo Eagle 25-1 Wrap Up Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Wrap up video for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. Bamboo Eagle is a combined exercise featuring the U.S. Air Force alongside the joint force and allied forces from the Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and, for the first time, Royal Canadian Air Force designed to enhance cooperation, agility and combat readiness in order to improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson)