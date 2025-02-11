Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bamboo Eagle 25-1 Wrap Up Video

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Wrap up video for Bamboo Eagle 25-1. Bamboo Eagle is a combined exercise featuring the U.S. Air Force alongside the joint force and allied forces from the Royal Air Force, Royal Australian Air Force, and, for the first time, Royal Canadian Air Force designed to enhance cooperation, agility and combat readiness in order to improve interoperability. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Makenna Patterson)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 19:22
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952806
    VIRIN: 250218-F-ZZ222-1001
    Filename: DOD_110818952
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: NEVADA, US

    TAGS

    ACE
    Nellis AFB
    RAF
    RAAF
    USAF
    Agile Combat Employment
    Bamboo Eagle
    BENAFB
    BE 25-1

