    Roaring Freedom

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-35A Lightning, and a C-17 Globemaster III take off in support of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 12, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 19:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952805
    VIRIN: 250212-F-CQ040-1001
    Filename: DOD_110818951
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roaring Freedom, by A1C Timothy Perish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAF
    RAAF
    USAF
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1

