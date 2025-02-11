Roaring Freedom

U.S. Air Force E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System aircraft, F-15E Strike Eagle, F-35A Lightning, and a C-17 Globemaster III take off in support of Bamboo Eagle 25-1 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Feb. 12, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Timothy Perish)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 19:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952805
|VIRIN:
|250212-F-CQ040-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110818951
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
