    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 and Bambo Eagle25-1 Night Ops

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    01.28.2025

    Video by William Lewis 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    This Red Flag will host about 30 units and approximately 2,000 participants from the USAF, USSF, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force. Red Flag was designed to expose each Blue Force pilot to their first 10 combat missions here at Nellis, allowing them to be more confident and effective in actual combat. These exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. Red Flag provides complex-realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater. Bamboo Eagle provides advanced training to increase readiness in combat operations across all domains, ensuring U.S. forces are prepared for complex challenges. Bamboo Eagle’s flight training enhances aircrew readiness and lethality, ensuring they can project power effectively in contested environments.

    Date Taken: 01.28.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 19:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952799
    VIRIN: 250128-F-UT528-2730
    Filename: DOD_110818841
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Combat Command
    DoD
    ACC
    readiness
    lethality
    Ready AF
    RFNAFB
    BENAFB
    Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 Operations

