Red Flag-Nellis 25-1 and Bambo Eagle25-1 Night Ops

This Red Flag will host about 30 units and approximately 2,000 participants from the USAF, USSF, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard, Royal Air Force and Royal Australian Air Force. Red Flag was designed to expose each Blue Force pilot to their first 10 combat missions here at Nellis, allowing them to be more confident and effective in actual combat. These exercises build partnerships and interoperability among our allies and across domains. Red Flag provides complex-realistic scenarios concentrated on warfighting in the Indo-Pacific theater. Bamboo Eagle provides advanced training to increase readiness in combat operations across all domains, ensuring U.S. forces are prepared for complex challenges. Bamboo Eagle’s flight training enhances aircrew readiness and lethality, ensuring they can project power effectively in contested environments.