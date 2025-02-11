Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CENTCOM Conducts Bomber Task Force Mission in Middle East

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2025

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs           

    February 18, 2025
    Release Number 20250218-01
    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

    TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a Bomber Task Force Mission in the Middle East, Feb. 17, to demonstrate force projection capabilities in the region.

    Two B-52s from RAF Fairford, U.K., flew across Europe and through nine partner nations in CENTCOM’s area of responsibility during their mission, which included aerial refueling and live munitions drops at ranges in several partner nations. Additionally, U.S. F-15s and four partner nations provided fighter escorts for the bombers throughout the mission.

    “Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. power projection capability, commitment to regional security, and ability to respond to any state or non-state actor seeking to broaden or escalate conflict in the CENTCOM region,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 16:07
