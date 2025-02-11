February 18, 2025
Release Number 20250218-01
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
TAMPA, Fla. – U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) conducted a Bomber Task Force Mission in the Middle East, Feb. 17, to demonstrate force projection capabilities in the region.
Two B-52s from RAF Fairford, U.K., flew across Europe and through nine partner nations in CENTCOM’s area of responsibility during their mission, which included aerial refueling and live munitions drops at ranges in several partner nations. Additionally, U.S. F-15s and four partner nations provided fighter escorts for the bombers throughout the mission.
“Bomber Task Force missions demonstrate U.S. power projection capability, commitment to regional security, and ability to respond to any state or non-state actor seeking to broaden or escalate conflict in the CENTCOM region,” said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander.
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952789
|VIRIN:
|250217-D-DO477-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110818757
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CENTCOM Conducts Bomber Task Force Mission in Middle East, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.