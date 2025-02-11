50th Air Refueling Squadron refuels fighter aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 25-1

Aircrew members assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron complete a refueling mission during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, Feb. 12, 2025. As part of Bamboo Eagle, the 50th ARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker to provide air refueling support that extends the reach and endurance of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)
|02.10.2025
|02.18.2025 17:24
|B-Roll
|952786
|250215-F-RI626-1001
|DOD_110818618
|00:12:54
|SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|1
