    50th Air Refueling Squadron refuels fighter aircraft during Bamboo Eagle 25-1

    SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Aircrew members assigned to the 50th Air Refueling Squadron complete a refueling mission during exercise Bamboo Eagle 25-1, Feb. 12, 2025. As part of Bamboo Eagle, the 50th ARS operates the KC-135 Stratotanker to provide air refueling support that extends the reach and endurance of combat aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Monique Stober)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952786
    VIRIN: 250215-F-RI626-1001
    Filename: DOD_110818618
    Length: 00:12:54
    Location: SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Air Mobility Command
    50th Air Refueling Squadron
    6th Air Refueling Wing
    BENAFB
    Bamboo Eagle 25-1
    AMCBE25-1

