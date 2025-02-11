U.S. Army Best Medic Competition | Low Light B-Roll Package

U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Forrest Post, a combat medic with U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, and Spc. Kenton Skiba, an x-ray technician with the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit, participate in the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition at Camp Bullis, TX, Feb. 11-12, 2025. Post and Skiba made history as the first Army Reserve Soldiers to ever participate in the competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 16:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|952782
|VIRIN:
|250213-A-VC966-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110818571
|Length:
|00:05:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
