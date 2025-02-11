Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition | Low Light B-Roll Package

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Reserve Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Forrest Post, a combat medic with U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, and Spc. Kenton Skiba, an x-ray technician with the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit, participate in the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition at Camp Bullis, TX, Feb. 11-12, 2025. Post and Skiba made history as the first Army Reserve Soldiers to ever participate in the competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

