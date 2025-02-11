KITTERY, Maine (February 10, 2025): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard celebrates the completion of the Waterfront Production Facility (WPF), a 140,000 square-foot, four-story building constructed within the historic Building Ways. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson, Scott Hanson/released)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 14:15
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952781
|VIRIN:
|250210-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110818526
|Length:
|00:03:05
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY Ribbon Cutting Waterfront Production Facility, by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
