    PNSY Ribbon Cutting Waterfront Production Facility

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2025

    Video by Scott Hanson, Jordon Johnson and Joel Messer

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (February 10, 2025): Portsmouth Naval Shipyard celebrates the completion of the Waterfront Production Facility (WPF), a 140,000 square-foot, four-story building constructed within the historic Building Ways. (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer, Jordon Johnson, Scott Hanson/released)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 14:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952781
    VIRIN: 250210-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110818526
    Length: 00:03:05
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    TAGS

    portsmouth naval shipyard
    NAVPLAN
    submarine readiness
    Waterfront Production Facility

