    U.S. Army Best Medic Competition | Reserve Soldier Team highlights (part one)

    UNITED STATES

    02.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger  

    U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Forrest Post, a combat medic with U.S. Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, and Spc. Kenton Skiba, an x-ray technician with the 7453rd Medical Operational Readiness Unit, participate in the U.S. Army Best Medic Competition at Camp Bullis, TX, Feb. 11-12, 2025. Post and Skiba made history as the first Army Reserve Soldiers to ever participate in the competition. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Cameron Hershberger)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 14:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952779
    VIRIN: 250213-A-VC966-2013
    Filename: DOD_110818509
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    USARC
    combatready
    armymedicine
    beallyoucanbe
    twicethecitizen
    AMBMC2025

