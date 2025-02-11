Iowa National Guardsmen Provide Medical Support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration

Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen provide medical support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (Iowa National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett with footage from D.C. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling).
