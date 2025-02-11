Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Iowa National Guardsmen Provide Medical Support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration

    IOWA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Annalise Guckenberger 

    Iowa Army National Guard

    Iowa National Guard soldiers and airmen provide medical support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration as part of Joint Task Force-District of Columbia (JTF-DC) in Washington, D.C., Jan. 20, 2025. Approximately 8,000 National Guard service members from approximately 40 states and territories comprise JTF-DC to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration, continuing a legacy that began in 1789 when their predecessors escorted George Washington to the first inauguration. At the request of civil authorities, these National Guard service members provide critical support such as crowd management, traffic control points, CBRN response, civil disturbance response and sustainment operations. Their expertise and seamless collaboration with interagency partners help ensure a safe and peaceful transition of power during this historic event. (Iowa National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Everett with footage from D.C. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952772
    VIRIN: 250124-A-XK345-7467
    Filename: DOD_110818307
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: IOWA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iowa National Guardsmen Provide Medical Support for the 60th Presidential Inauguration, by SSG Annalise Guckenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    NGPI60
    Inauguration2025
    60thInauguration

