    USACE Commemorates 2025 Engineers Week

    UNITED STATES

    02.18.2025

    Video by Maj. Spencer Garrison 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    Maj. Gen. Jason Kelly, USACE deputy commanding general for civil and emergency operations, highlights USACE STEM professionals and their contributions to the nation as part of this year's Engineers Week celebrations.

    Date Taken: 02.18.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 12:47
    USACE
    Army Corps of Engineers
    Engineers Week 2025

