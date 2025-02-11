Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet our New Registered Dietitian: Supporting your Health at Fort Johnson

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2025

    Video by Jean Graves 

    Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital

    At Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, our registered dietitian is here to help you achieve your health and nutrition goals. From personalized meal planning to expert guidance on dietary choices, we’re committed to supporting your well-being. Learn more about how nutrition can enhance your health and performance!

    To learn more visit our website at bayne-jones.tricare.mil

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 11:02
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 952752
    VIRIN: 250218-A-GR633-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817975
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    TAGS

    JRTC
    Army Medicine
    DHA
    BJACH
    Registered Dietician
    Fort Johnson

