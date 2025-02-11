UK Armed Forces train Ukrainian recruits on Operation Interflex B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952748" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Operation Interflex forms part of the British Army’s contribution to the training of Ukrainian recruits. A five-week programme teaches soldiers the essential skills needed to fight and survive on the frontlines in Ukraine.



Operation Interflex is a multinational effort involving NATO Allies and partner countries providing training at various sites across the United Kingdom and has seen 51,000 recruits trained since summer 2022.



Footage includes Ukrainian soldiers performing live-fire drills on a shooting range and close quarter battle (CQB) drills at an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom under instruction from UK and other Allied soldiers.