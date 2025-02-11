Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK Armed Forces train Ukrainian recruits on Operation Interflex B-roll

    UNITED KINGDOM

    07.02.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Operation Interflex forms part of the British Army’s contribution to the training of Ukrainian recruits. A five-week programme teaches soldiers the essential skills needed to fight and survive on the frontlines in Ukraine.

    Operation Interflex is a multinational effort involving NATO Allies and partner countries providing training at various sites across the United Kingdom and has seen 51,000 recruits trained since summer 2022.

    Footage includes Ukrainian soldiers performing live-fire drills on a shooting range and close quarter battle (CQB) drills at an undisclosed location in the United Kingdom under instruction from UK and other Allied soldiers.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952748
    VIRIN: 250207-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817942
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: GB

