Dogface Soldiers compete in International Tank Challenge

The International Tank Challenge Team, consisting of Sgt. 1st Class Ian Hoover, Sgt. Seth Logan, Spc. Dalton Suggs and Pfc. Cole Stanek, assigned to 5th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, competed in the International Tank Challenge at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb 7-20, 2025. The International Tank Challenge is an opportunity to employ new capabilities, improve cohesiveness in working together while ensuring interoperability and serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)