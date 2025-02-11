Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mosaic Lightning 25-01

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    02.07.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A highlight video of the training that took place during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb 3-7, 2025. ML 25-01 was a large scale exercise that evaluated Airmen and their ability to operate in a deployed and contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 10:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952739
    VIRIN: 250210-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817858
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: UTAH, US

    exercise
    readiness
    training
    ML 25-01

