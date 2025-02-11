A highlight video of the training that took place during Mosaic Lightning 25-01 in Utah, Feb 3-7, 2025. ML 25-01 was a large scale exercise that evaluated Airmen and their ability to operate in a deployed and contested environment. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 10:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952739
|VIRIN:
|250210-F-QO903-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110817858
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.