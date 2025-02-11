Swedish battalion joins NATO multinational brigade Latvia (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952737" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sweden formally integrated its forces into NATO multinational brigade Latvia (MNB-LVA) on 7 February 2025. This is Sweden’s first deployment to the NATO battlegroups since it became a member of the Alliance in March 2024.

During a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Valdemar, Swedish Army Chief Major General Jonny Lindfors handed over command of the Swedish battalion to MNB-LVA Canadian Commander Colonel Cédric Aspirault.

This deployment strengthens NATO’s deterrence and defence along its eastern flank, enhancing regional security and collaboration among Allied forces. MNB-LVA, led by Canada and headquartered in Ādaži (Latvia), consists of around 3,000 soldiers from 13 NATO countries.



Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, as well as Defence Minister Pål Jonson, Foreign Affairs Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, and Chief of Defence Michael Claesson attended the ceremony.



Footage includes shots of Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. It includes also soundbites from Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, Swedish Army Chief Major General Jonny Lindfors and Canadian Commander of MNB-LVA Colonel Cédric Aspirault.



--SHOTLIST—

(00:00) ESTABLISHING SHOT – A SWEDISH FLAG BLOWING ABOVE CAMP VALDEMAR

(00:06) CLOSE UP SHOT – A SWEDISH SOLDIER’S PATCH

(00:08) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH SOLDIERS STAND TO ATTENTION AT THE TRANSFER OF AUTHORITY CEREMONY

(00:34) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH ARMY CHIEF MAJOR GENERAL JONNY LINDFORS AND CANADIAN COMMANDER COLONEL CÉDERIC ASPIRAULT GREET LATVIAN PRIME MINISTER EVIKA SILIŅA AND SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER ULF KRISTERSSON

(00:43) GROUP SHOT – A SWEDISH MARCHING BAND OPEN THE CEREMONY

(00:55) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH SOLDIERS CEREMONIALLY POSITION CHAIRS FOR THE SIGNING OVER OF COMMAND

(01:08) WIDE SHOT – SWEDISH ARMY CHIEF MAJOR GENERAL JONNY LINDFORS AND CANADIAN COMMANDER COLONEL CÉDERIC ASPIRAULT SIGN DOCUMENTS FORMALISING THE TRANSFER OF AUTHORITY

(01:26) WIDE SHOT - SWEDISH ARMY CHIEF MAJOR GENERAL JONNY LINDFORS AND CANADIAN COMMANDER COLONEL CÉDERIC ASPIRAULT SHAKE HANDS

(01:41) VARIOUS SHOTS – SWEDISH SOLDIERS STAND TO ATTENTION AS SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER ULF KRISTERSSON PREPARES TO ADDRESS THEM

(02:02) WIDE SHOT – REPRESENTATIVES OF THE ALLIED FORCES PRESENT AT MNB-LVA LISTEN TO ULF KRISTERSSON’S ADDRESS

(02:10) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) – ULF KRISTERSSON, SWEDISH PRIME MINISTER

“Dear friends, we are not at war, but we are not at peace either. The grey zones are too many; the hybrid attacks too frequent.”

(02:32) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) MAJOR GENERAL JONNY LINDFORS, SWEDISH ARMY CHIEF COMMANDER

“This is a historic moment. It’s a super important day to us. It’s a task that we’ve been preparing for and longing for for a long time, more than one year. It’s been a journey together with Canada, with Denmark in the multinational division to prepare for this and now we’re here. We’re prepared and we are very proud to have a very capable force ready to fight tonight and teamed up together with the Canadian brigade.”

(03:09) SOUNDBITE (ENGLISH) CANADIAN BRIGADE COMMANDER COLONEL CÉDERIC ASPIRAULT, COMMANDER OF MNB-LVA

“Good morning, everybody. Thanks for being here. This is a very important moment today. Having Sweden joining the multinational brigade with extremely well trained troops, and an extremely well equipped battalion. Everybody that contributes to the brigade is here to enhance our mission and get our mission better, and ensure success in the deterrence and defence of Latvia, as required.”



##END##