    USACE IN CENTCOM: National Engineers Week 2025

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2025

    Video by Catherine Carroll 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    ENGINEERING SUCCESS: USACE Engineers are the force behind the force for the U.S. Central Command region

    During #NationalEngineersWeek2025, we recognize the expertise, innovation, and dedication of USACE engineers, who operate in complex environments to deliver mission-critical solutions. Whether designing force protection measures, constructing expeditionary infrastructure, or sustaining long-term operational capabilities, USACE engineers play a vital role in shaping the future of military readiness and regional stability.

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division provides engineering, design, and construction solutions that strengthen partnerships, build capacity, and enhance security for our nation, partners, and allies across the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, while also supporting United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) globally.

    As #USACE’s tip of the spear in one of the most dynamic operational environments on earth, the division enables its districts to deliver resilient programs and projects that support the warfighter, bolster security, and advance strategic objectives.

    With a legacy spanning more than 70 years in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and the Levant, the Transatlantic Division and its districts—the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Expeditionary District —remain committed to engineering excellence in support of national defense.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 13:11
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952728
    VIRIN: 250217-D-UY332-7928
    PIN: 202502
    Filename: DOD_110817821
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US

