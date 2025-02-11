Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU | BLT 2/4 conducts Night TRAP Exercise

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 2/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, locate, provide care and transport a simulated casualty during a tactical recovery of aircraft and personnel exercise at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Feb. 13, 2025. The TRAP exercise showcased advanced trauma life support capabilities and evaluated the platoon’s rapid response and recovery tactics of downed aircraft, personnel and equipment in isolated locations. The America Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprising amphibious assault carrier USS America (LHA 6), amphibious transport dock ship USS San Diego (LPD 22), and amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47) along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), are underway conducting routine integrated operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Tyler Andrews)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 08:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952709
    VIRIN: 250213-M-WE079-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817688
    Length: 00:03:41
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

