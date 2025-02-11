Coast Guard aircrew rescues man stranded on rock formation off Playa Esperanza in Manatí, Puerto Rico

A Coast Guard MH-60TJayhawk aircrew from Air Station Borinquen rescues a man stranded on a rock formation off the main northern cliff face off Playa Esperanza in Manatí, Puerto Rico, Feb. 17, 2025. The survivor was transported to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported him to a local hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
