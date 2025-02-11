Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard aircrew rescues man stranded on rock formation off Playa Esperanza in Manatí, Puerto Rico

    MANATI, PUERTO RICO

    02.17.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    A Coast Guard MH-60TJayhawk aircrew from Air Station Borinquen rescues a man stranded on a rock formation off the main northern cliff face off Playa Esperanza in Manatí, Puerto Rico, Feb. 17, 2025. The survivor was transported to the Fernando Luis Ribas Dominicci Airport in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where Emergency Medical Service personnel received and transported him to a local hospital. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952708
    VIRIN: 250217-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817663
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: MANATI, PR

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    No keywords found.

    Search and Rescue
    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    MH-60T Jayhawk
    Manati
    Air Station Borinquen

