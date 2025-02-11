Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deployed Mission-Ready Airmen: Tac-Lead Course emphasizes Agile Combat Employment (social media package)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron developed a two-week long Tactical Leadership Course to teach others on security forces tactics and procedures, pushing the Mission-Ready Airman concept, Jan. 14-26, 2025. The course equipped Airmen from various career fields to train in a multitude of skills necessary for Agile Combat Employment. The Mission-Ready Airman concept is a training approach used to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform duties effectively in a rapidly changing operational environment. This product is intended for social media and combines photos into a video. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.18.2025 03:04
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 952688
    VIRIN: 250218-F-LY429-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817484
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    USCENTCOM
    ACE
    AFCENT
    Security Forces
    Deployment
    MRA

