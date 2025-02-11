Deployed Mission-Ready Airmen: Tac-Lead Course emphasizes Agile Combat Employment (social media package)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron developed a two-week long Tactical Leadership Course to teach others on security forces tactics and procedures, pushing the Mission-Ready Airman concept, Jan. 14-26, 2025. The course equipped Airmen from various career fields to train in a multitude of skills necessary for Agile Combat Employment. The Mission-Ready Airman concept is a training approach used to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform duties effectively in a rapidly changing operational environment. This product is intended for social media and combines photos into a video. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)