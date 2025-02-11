U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron developed a two-week long Tactical Leadership Course to teach others on security forces tactics and procedures, pushing the Mission-Ready Airman concept, Jan. 14-26, 2025. The course equipped Airmen from various career fields to train in a multitude of skills necessary for Agile Combat Employment. The Mission-Ready Airman concept is a training approach used to ensure Airmen are prepared to perform duties effectively in a rapidly changing operational environment. This product is intended for social media and combines photos into a video. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Zeeshan Naeem)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.18.2025 03:04
|Category:
|Package
|VIRIN:
|250218-F-LY429-1001
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
This work, Deployed Mission-Ready Airmen: Tac-Lead Course emphasizes Agile Combat Employment (social media package), by A1C Zeeshan Naeem, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
