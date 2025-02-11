USO Yokota Facility Move-In B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff, volunteers, contractors, and interservicemembers from the 274th Airlift Wing collaborate in an effort to move, unbox, and build over 16,000lbs of furniture into the new USO Yokota facility at the Yujo Community Center on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. The facility was funded largely by the financial contributions of the National Football League.