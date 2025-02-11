Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Yokota Facility Move-In B-Roll

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Austin Wylie 

    AFN Tokyo

    Staff, volunteers, contractors, and interservicemembers from the 274th Airlift Wing collaborate in an effort to move, unbox, and build over 16,000lbs of furniture into the new USO Yokota facility at the Yujo Community Center on Yokota Air Base in Tokyo, Japan. The facility was funded largely by the financial contributions of the National Football League.

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 23:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952684
    VIRIN: 250218-F-IY786-1001
    Filename: DOD_110817393
    Length: 00:12:35
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP

    TAGS

    NFL
    Tokyo
    USO
    Yokota
    374 Airlift Wing
    Move-in

