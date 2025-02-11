Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SPOTLIGHT: Capt. Jordan Torrices-Walker Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Operations during NW25

    HOKKAIDO, JAPAN

    02.07.2025

    Video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson 

    Media Center - Japan

    U.S. Army Capt. Jordan Torrices-Walker, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, assistant s-3, Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Operations during North Wind 25 taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)

    Date Taken: 02.07.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 21:38
    Location: HOKKAIDO, JP

    This work, SPOTLIGHT: Capt. Jordan Torrices-Walker Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Operations during NW25, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Black Hawk
    Spotlight
    USAABJ
    NW25

