U.S. Army Capt. Jordan Torrices-Walker, U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan, assistant s-3, Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Operations during North Wind 25 taking place January 31 through February 9, 2025, at Camp Makomanai and the Hokudai-en Hokkaido Large Training Area in Hokkaido, in northern Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mitchell Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 21:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|952676
|VIRIN:
|250207-M-FO238-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110817362
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|HOKKAIDO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SPOTLIGHT: Capt. Jordan Torrices-Walker Conducts UH-60 Black Hawk Operations during NW25, by Sgt Mitchell Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
