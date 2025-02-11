U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a sailing event at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, on June 10, 2020. This event was one of the first activities to take place following COVID-19 restrictions. Robert Chesser, BOSS advisor, organized the event, which helped soldiers celebrate their newfound freedom and build team cohesion. The BOSS program aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single soldiers, increase retention and sustain combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2020
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 18:43
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|952672
|VIRIN:
|200710-A-VF108-6045
|Filename:
|DOD_110817298
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Okinawa BOSS embarks on the first activity after COVID-19, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.