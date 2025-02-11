Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Okinawa BOSS embarks on the first activity after COVID-19

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.09.2020

    Video by Ichiro Tokashiki 

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa

    U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a sailing event at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, on June 10, 2020. This event was one of the first activities to take place following COVID-19 restrictions. Robert Chesser, BOSS advisor, organized the event, which helped soldiers celebrate their newfound freedom and build team cohesion. The BOSS program aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single soldiers, increase retention and sustain combat readiness.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2020
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 18:43
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 952672
    VIRIN: 200710-A-VF108-6045
    Filename: DOD_110817298
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Okinawa BOSS embarks on the first activity after COVID-19, by Ichiro Tokashiki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FMWR
    Torii Station
    20200710

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download