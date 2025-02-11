USAG Okinawa BOSS embarks on the first activity after COVID-19

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Garrison Okinawa Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers program hosted a sailing event at Torii Beach, Okinawa, Japan, on June 10, 2020. This event was one of the first activities to take place following COVID-19 restrictions. Robert Chesser, BOSS advisor, organized the event, which helped soldiers celebrate their newfound freedom and build team cohesion. The BOSS program aims to enhance the morale and welfare of single soldiers, increase retention and sustain combat readiness.