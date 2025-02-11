Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pvt. Jasmine Robinson WCAP 13M

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2025

    Video by Judith Oman 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Meet Pvt. Jasmine Robinson from Allen, TX! She’s currently training at Critz Hall to become a 13M– Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember. As soon as she graduates, she will PCS to Colorado Springs and join the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), where she will represent the Army as a world-class wrestler.

    WCAP allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving in the military. Members train and compete throughout the year and aim for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

    With a positive, winning attitude, Robinson is already setting the standard, and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes after graduation!

    Date Taken: 02.17.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 14:16
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

