Pvt. Jasmine Robinson WCAP 13M

Meet Pvt. Jasmine Robinson from Allen, TX! She’s currently training at Critz Hall to become a 13M– Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS/HIMARS) Crewmember. As soon as she graduates, she will PCS to Colorado Springs and join the U.S. Army’s World Class Athlete Program (WCAP), where she will represent the Army as a world-class wrestler.



WCAP allows top-ranked Soldier-athletes to perform at the international level while also serving in the military. Members train and compete throughout the year and aim for the Olympic and Paralympic Games.



With a positive, winning attitude, Robinson is already setting the standard, and we can’t wait to see what she accomplishes after graduation!