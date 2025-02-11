Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver joint statements to the press in Jerusalem, Israel.
JERUSALEM, ISRAEL
02.16.2025
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver joint statements to the press in Jerusalem, Israel.
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 12:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|952667
|Filename:
|DOD_110817118
|Length:
|00:11:32
|Location:
|JERUSALEM, IL
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu deliver joint statements to the press in Jerusalem, Israel.