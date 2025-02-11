Team U.S. conquers 2025 Invictus Games

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fifty competitors from Team U.S. competed along with 22 other nations in the 2025 Invictus Games. Throughout the competition, events took place in Vancouver and Whistler, Canada, from Feb. 8-16, 2025. The competition included 11 different events, including six adaptive winter sports, the first year that winter-specific sports have been part of the Invictus Games competition.



The Invictus Games is an international sporting event for wounded, injured, and ill active duty and veteran military personnel. The Games use the power of sport to support recovery, rehabilitation and generate a wider understanding and respect for those who serve their country. The Invictus Games, like the DoD Warrior Games, are designed to enhance recovery by engaging wounded, ill, and injured service members outside of traditional therapy settings.



(U.S. Army video by Michel Sauret)



Note: Some video footage provided by Invictus Games media team with permission.



Music licensed for use.