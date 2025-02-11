Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge mystery event

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers, NATO Allies, and Partner for Peace nations duel with pugil sticks, carry a training dummy, and conduct live fires on Feb. 17, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

