USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge mystery event

U.S. Soldiers, NATO Allies, and Partner for Peace nations duel with pugil sticks, carry a training dummy, and conduct live fires on Feb. 17, 2025 as a part of the U.S. Army Europe and Africa International Tank Challenge at 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany. The USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge builds tactical skills and enhances esprit de corps across the 11 crews from five participating Allied and Partner for Peace nations. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 10:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|952656
|VIRIN:
|250216-A-VC863-4296
|Filename:
|DOD_110817037
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.