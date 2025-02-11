Meet Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the liaison detachment from the Bundeswehr Logistics Command to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. The two commands' long-standing partnership is based on collaboration, mutual support, and regular exchanges at various levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 09:58
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|952653
|VIRIN:
|250212-A-MP101-2992
|Filename:
|DOD_110817023
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler Interview, by SSG Daniel Yeadon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.