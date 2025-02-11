Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the liaison detachment from the Bundeswehr Logistics Command to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. The two commands' long-standing partnership is based on collaboration, mutual support, and regular exchanges at various levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)