    Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler Interview

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.12.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon 

    21st Theater Sustainment Command

    Meet Sgt. 1st Class Linda Stehler, the noncommissioned officer in charge of the liaison detachment from the Bundeswehr Logistics Command to the 21st Theater Sustainment Command. The two commands' long-standing partnership is based on collaboration, mutual support, and regular exchanges at various levels. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Yeadon)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 09:58
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Bundesweher
    21st TSC

