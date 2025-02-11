2CR Soldiers train to defend against unmanned aerial systems

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment train to defend against unmanned aerial systems at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 11-13, 2025. The counter-unmanned aerial systems course trains Soldiers in enemy small drone threat detection and defense. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 09:47
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|952650
|VIRIN:
|250216-A-VC863-4296
|Filename:
|DOD_110816969
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.