Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2CR Soldiers train to defend against unmanned aerial systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.16.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 2nd Cavalry Regiment train to defend against unmanned aerial systems at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Feb. 11-13, 2025. The counter-unmanned aerial systems course trains Soldiers in enemy small drone threat detection and defense. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magaña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 09:47
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 952650
    VIRIN: 250216-A-VC863-4296
    Filename: DOD_110816969
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    TIC
    2CR
    VCorps
    StrongerTogether
    C-UAS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download