B-Roll: Sky Soldiers and Somali Danab perform a manual breech in Kenya during Justified Accord 2025

Somali Danab forces and U.S. Army paratroopers from Chosen Company, 2nd Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, breached concertina wire Feb. 16 during Justified Accord 2025 in Nanyuki, Kenya.



Justified Accord 2025, the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa, is designed to enhance multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities and reinforce partnerships in the region. Led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, and hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, the exercise integrates high-intensity training scenarios that sharpen warfighting skills, increase operational reach and improve the ability to conduct complex joint and multinational operations.



The exercise ran from Feb. 10-21.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



Shot List:

(00:00) WIDE SHOT: Somali troops patrolling in forest

(00:04) WIDE SHOT: Second angle: Somali troops patrolling in forest

(00:06) CLOSE SHOT: Somali troops cutting concertina wire

(00:17) WIDE SHOT: Somali troops run through broken concertina wire

(00:24) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldiers and Somali troops running

(00:30) WIDE SHOT: Sky Soldiers running

(00:35) MEDIUM SHOT: Somali commander talking to Somali troops

(00:39) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan right of Somali troops listening to their commander

(00:49) CLOSE SHOT: Somali commander speaks to troops

(00:54) MEDIUM SHOT: Pan right of Somali troops listening to their commander

(01:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Somali commander talking

(01:04) MEDIUM SHOT: Somali troops clapping and cheering