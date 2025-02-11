Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Military exercise kicks off in Kenya to tackle crises and strengthen global forces

    KENYA

    02.13.2025

    Video by Capt. Jennifer French 

    173rd Airborne Brigade

    Military forces from Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade gathered Feb. 13 ahead of Justified Accord 2025, a multinational training exercise in Kenya. The exercise, which ran from Feb. 10-21, was designed to enhance interoperability for humanitarian aid, crisis response and regional security.

    Justified Accord 2025, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, is the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa. The event brought together more than 1,300 participants from 15 nations to improve multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities, and reinforce partnerships in the region.

    Hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, Justified Accord 2025 featured high-intensity training scenarios focused on sharpening warfighting skills, increasing operational reach and enhancing the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations.

    (U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)

    Shot List:
    (00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Foreign nationals stand in formation with rifles.
    (00:09) WIDE SHOT: Rear shot, trucking screen right, of foreign nationals.
    (00:28) MEDIUM SHOT: 173rd Sky Soldier stands in formation.
    (00:44) WIDE SHOT: Rear shot, trucking screen right, of foreign nationals.
    (01:01) TIGHT SHOT: Somali flag.
    (01:03) WIDE SHOT: Rear shot, trucking screen left, of foreign nationals.
    (01:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Stationary gimbal shot of a foreign national in formation.
    (01:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Rear shot of a Sky Soldier standing.
    (01:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational military personnel shaking hands.
    (01:32) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational military personnel shaking hands.
    (01:37) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational military personnel shaking hands.
    (01:40) MEDIUM SHOT: Foreign national officer wishing troops good luck.
    (01:50) MEDIUM SHOT: Foreign national officer talking to a Sky Soldier NCO.
    (01:54) TIGHT SHOT: Kenyan flag.
    (02:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier talking to a foreign national.
    (02:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier talking to a foreign national.
    (02:17) TIGHT SHOT: Kenyan flag.
    (02:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan troops talking.
    (02:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier takes a group photo with his cellphone.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 08:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952641
    VIRIN: 250213-A-XY121-1241
    Filename: DOD_110816933
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: KE

    This work, B-Roll: Military exercise kicks off in Kenya to tackle crises and strengthen global forces, by CPT Jennifer French, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Justified Accord

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    JustifiedAccord25
    JA25

