B-Roll: Military exercise kicks off in Kenya to tackle crises and strengthen global forces

Military forces from Somalia, Kenya, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, and the U.S. Army’s 173rd Airborne Brigade gathered Feb. 13 ahead of Justified Accord 2025, a multinational training exercise in Kenya. The exercise, which ran from Feb. 10-21, was designed to enhance interoperability for humanitarian aid, crisis response and regional security.



Justified Accord 2025, led by U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, is the premier U.S. Africa Command exercise in East Africa. The event brought together more than 1,300 participants from 15 nations to improve multinational combat readiness, strengthen crisis response capabilities, and reinforce partnerships in the region.



Hosted by Kenya, Djibouti and Tanzania, Justified Accord 2025 featured high-intensity training scenarios focused on sharpening warfighting skills, increasing operational reach and enhancing the ability to execute complex joint and multinational operations.



(U.S. Army video by Capt. Jennifer French)



Shot List:

(00:00) MEDIUM SHOT: Foreign nationals stand in formation with rifles.

(00:09) WIDE SHOT: Rear shot, trucking screen right, of foreign nationals.

(00:28) MEDIUM SHOT: 173rd Sky Soldier stands in formation.

(00:44) WIDE SHOT: Rear shot, trucking screen right, of foreign nationals.

(01:01) TIGHT SHOT: Somali flag.

(01:03) WIDE SHOT: Rear shot, trucking screen left, of foreign nationals.

(01:19) MEDIUM SHOT: Stationary gimbal shot of a foreign national in formation.

(01:23) MEDIUM SHOT: Rear shot of a Sky Soldier standing.

(01:26) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational military personnel shaking hands.

(01:32) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational military personnel shaking hands.

(01:37) MEDIUM SHOT: Multinational military personnel shaking hands.

(01:40) MEDIUM SHOT: Foreign national officer wishing troops good luck.

(01:50) MEDIUM SHOT: Foreign national officer talking to a Sky Soldier NCO.

(01:54) TIGHT SHOT: Kenyan flag.

(02:06) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier talking to a foreign national.

(02:11) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier talking to a foreign national.

(02:17) TIGHT SHOT: Kenyan flag.

(02:20) MEDIUM SHOT: Kenyan troops talking.

(02:28) MEDIUM SHOT: Sky Soldier takes a group photo with his cellphone.