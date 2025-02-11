video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/952639" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from the United States, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, and

Slovenia compete for the title of Best Tank Crew during the U.S. Army Europe

and Africa International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's

Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 7-20, 2025. The USAREUR-AF

International Tank Challenge tested the competitors marksmanship skills,

physical prowess, and mental agility of 11 crews from five participating

Allied and Partner for Peace nations while engaging in teambuilding

competitions. (U.S. Army video compilation by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)