Soldiers from the United States, Italy, Switzerland, Denmark, and
Slovenia compete for the title of Best Tank Crew during the U.S. Army Europe
and Africa International Tank Challenge at the 7th Army Training Command's
Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Feb. 7-20, 2025. The USAREUR-AF
International Tank Challenge tested the competitors marksmanship skills,
physical prowess, and mental agility of 11 crews from five participating
Allied and Partner for Peace nations while engaging in teambuilding
competitions. (U.S. Army video compilation by Staff Sgt. Randis Monroe)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.17.2025 07:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|952639
|VIRIN:
|250217-A-XB890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110816931
|Length:
|00:02:03
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, USAREUR-AF International Tank Challenge, by SSG Randis Monroe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
