    IMX 2025

    JORDAN

    12.02.2025

    Video by Sgt. Thomas Brown 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    250212-N-WF586-2865 U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Feb. 12, 2025) U.S. Navy divers, assigned to Commander, Task Group (CTG) 56.1, prepare diving equipment for a surface supplied dive during International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 2025 in Aqaba, Jordan, Feb. 12. IMX25 is the largest multinational training event in the Middle East, involving 5,000 personnel from around 30 nations and international organizations committed to preserving the rules-based international order and strengthening regional maritime security cooperation. (Official U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 02.17.2025 07:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 952637
    VIRIN: 250212-A-WF586-2865
    Filename: DOD_110816746
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: JO

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    NAVCENT
    USN
    IMX25
    IMX/CE25

